Telangana: Rajiv Gandhi Civil Abhaya Hastham scheme launched

Hyderabad: Stressing that the Congress government was well aware of the hardships faced by unemployed youth, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said a job calendar would be announced in the ensuing budget session of the State Assembly.

“The State government will compile the data of vacancies in all departments before March every year. The job calendar will be planned in a way to issue notifications by June 2 and complete the recruitment process by December 9,” Revanth Reddy said after formally launching the Rajiv Gandhi Civil Abhaya Hastham programme at Praja Bhavan here on Saturday.

Addressing the occasion, the Chief Minister said the government accorded top priority to address the unemployed youth problems. Accordingly, soon after coming to power, appointment orders for filling up 30,000 posts were presented within three months.

Unemployed youth struggled a lot in the last 10 years. As a means to fulfill their aspirations, the government introduced reforms and revamped the Telangana State Public Service Commission on the lines of UPSC.

The TGPSC already conducted Group I prelims examination and DSC examinations were under progress. Considering the difficulties faced by unemployed and their appeal to postpone Group II exam, the government deferred the examination to December, he said.

Complimenting the Singareni Company for their support to offer Rs.1 lakh to candidates who cleared UPSC civil services exams and those preparing for the mains, the Chief Minister said the mindset of Telangana youth should change.

Despite being backward, candidates from Bihar and Rajasthan secure top ranks in UPSC exams. Similarly, they score well in Railway, banks and other exams. On the contrary, students from our State limit their preparation to State-level examinations, he said, adding that when civil servants work in different central government departments, it would augur well for the State’s development.

Chief Secretary A Santhi Kumari said the gesture to extend financial assistance to civil servants reflects the State government’s commitment towards the student community.

In the three decades, there has been a considerable deterioration in the way the civil servants perform in terms of their commitment to the people, the Chief Secretary said.

“Our generic name itself stresses that we are servants to the people and that is slowly deteriorating and at the same we are falling prey to many vices. At a young age, we are shocked to notice how civil servants are brazenly indulging in these things. I hope you will not fall prey to these things,” Santhi Kumari said.