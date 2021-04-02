Telangana ranked third in e-transactions across India

Integrated service delivery gateway – MeeSeva centres- and other services put State in top three positions in e-transactions between 2014 and 2021

Hyderabad: Telangana State recorded the third highest number of e-transactions per capita across the country between 2014 and 2021 while Kerala and Andhra Pradesh were in first and second positions in the number of e-transactions. All government departments are leveraging technology to improve transparency and accountability, streamline processes in programme delivery and ultimately to enhance citizen experience, the Telangana Socio-Economic Outlook 2021 said.

One of the key initiatives included an integrated service delivery gateway – MeeSeva service centres- which are providing various government services such as application for various government services including food security and school registration to citizens. Some of the centres are run by youth as a franchise, thus enabling self-employment.

These centres are instrumental in delivering services digitally in the State. It employs a single-entry portal for the entire range of government services. Because of MeeSeva and other services, Telangana has registered the third-highest number of e-transactions per capita across the country between 2014 and 2021, the report said quoting e-Taal website, which is a platform for dissemination of e-transactions of national and State-level e-governance projects.

Officials said the objective of MeeSeva centres was to provide smart, citizen-centric and effective governance facilitated by technology. “The initiative involves universal and non-discriminatory delivery of all government services to citizens and businessmen of all strata and improved efficiency and transparency for the government,” they said.

The initiative transformed government-citizen interface at all levels of administration along with a shared governance model. Over 271 services are being rendered through 4,533 MeeSeva centres across the State.

Caste, income and residence certificates, Aadhaar linkage, paying utility bills and police challans, and application for registration of shops and establishments among others were provided at these centres in a hassle-free manner. Earlier, people used to move from pillar to post in various government departments for carrying out their transactions. But these centres have become one-stop destination to get a caste or income certificate apart from paying utility bills and completing various other transactions.

When contacted, MeeSeva Hyderabad district Manager R Rajitha said various services were rendered to people through over 400 centres in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.