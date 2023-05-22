Telangana: Ration dealers call off proposed strike after assurance from State govt

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

JAC leaders exuded confidence that CM KCR would consider their demands and take a favourable decision

Hyderabad: The Joint Action Committee of Telangana State ration dealers, who were scheduled to go on an indefinite strike from June 5, called called off their agitation following an assurance from the State government to resolve their issues.

The JAC leaders exuded confidence that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao would consider their demands and take a favourable decision.

Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar who held talks with the ration dealers JAC leaders at the State Secretariat on Monday, assured them that the State government was ready to address 20 of their 22 demands.

He said the remaining two demands of honorarium and an increased commission would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister for necessary action.

The JAC leaders were demanding payment of dealers’ commission arrears for three months, payment of Rs.20,000-30,000 to kin of ration dealers in the event of dealer’s death to perform their last rites, health cards for ration dealers and their family members, increase the renewal period of dealership from two to five years, or eliminating the renewal system and granting permanent dealership.

They also sought a group insurance coverage and convert ration shops into mini-super markets with other essential commodities.

MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, Padma Devender Reddy, Civil Supplies Commissioner V Anil Kumar, JAC chairman Nayikoti Raju, vice chairman Banthula Ramesh Babu, Convenor D Ravinder, co-convenor G Mallikarjun and others attended the meeting.