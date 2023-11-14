Telangana: Rebels pose major trouble for BJP in Adilabad

Aspirants of BJP party's tickets from Asifabad, Boath, Bellampalli and Chennur Assembly constituencies have filed nominations as Independents, affecting prospects of the official party candidates

Adilabad: The BJP is continuing to face the threat of rebels in different segments of erstwhile Adilabad. Aspirants of the party’s tickets from Asifabad, Boath, Bellampalli and Chennur Assembly constituencies have filed nominations as Independents, affecting prospects of the official party candidates.

Kotnaka Vijay, who expected a ticket from Asifabad (ST), was denied it and the BJP fielded Athmaram Naik from the segment. However, Vijay submitted his nomination as an Independent, stating that the party cheated him and that he would make all out efforts to defeat Naik.

Koyyala Emaji was another unfortunate BJP leader, whose name was in the list of candidates, only to be replaced by Dr A Sridevi at the last minute. Amidst a two-hour long high drama in the office of the party in Hyderabad, Emaji was left with no option but to accept the decision of state leadership of the party.

“My candidature was finalised by a national-level selection committee on November 7. I was surprised when the B-form was handed over to Sridevi on November 9. The party’s state leadership sold the ticket to her by accepting a bribe,” he said, adding that that it was a conspiracy by BJP district president V Raghunath and Chennur candidate Dr G Vivek.

Meanwhile, the BJP state executive member Jadhav Gopal, an aspirant of the BJP ticket from Boath segment, filed his nomination on behalf of the Alliance Democratic Reforms Party after being refused BJP ticket, which was given to MP Soyam Bapu Rao. Andugula Srinivas, BJP district secretary and an aspirant from Chennur has filed his nomination as an Independent to contest against the BJP’s official candidate, Durgam Ashok.