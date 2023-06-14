Telangana receives prestigious Green Apple awards in London

The awards ceremony is scheduled to be held on June 16 at London and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar has been deputed by the State government to receive these awards.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 02:13 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Telangana has achieved yet another milestone by bagging five ‘Green Apple Awards’ in the ‘International Beautiful Buildings’ under Urban and Real Estate Sector category, from London-based independent non-profit ‘The Green Organization’.

The buildings from Telangana that have been awarded by The Green Organization include, Mozam Jahi Market (in the heritage category – for excellent restoration and reuse), Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge (in the bridge category for the unique design) and Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat Building ( in the aesthetically designed office/workspace building category). The remaining buildings that were awarded include Integrated Command Control Centre of the State Police ( in the unique office category ) and Yadagirigutta Temple (in the excellent religious structures category).

This is for the first time that buildings /structures from India are being awarded the prestigious Green Apple awards. The Green Organization, established in 1994 in London, is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to recognizing, rewarding, and promoting environmental best practice around the world.