Security Operations Centre to prevent cyber attacks in Telangana

Security Operations Centre function will revolve around studying cyber-attacks taking place globally and prevention in Telangana

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 08:00 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

Security Operations Centre at ICCC in Hyderabad. Photo: Anand Dharmana

Hyderabad: A full-fledged Security Operations Centre (SOC) will come up soon at the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau (TSCSB) and its function will revolve around studying cyber-attacks taking place globally and prevention in Telangana.

“Every cyber-attack occurring globally would be studied thoroughly. Based on the analysis, we would suggest precautions to be taken to prevent similar developments here for both government and private sector,” said Superintendent of Police, TSCSB, Vishwajit Kampati said.

In case there is an attack, along with other stakeholders the SOC will take up detection of the cyber-crimes.

In the coming days, the SOC will form a council where experts and officials of different companies will be members and will formulate the guidelines to observe cyber security and cyber hygiene. “Every corporate company and government office should have one person who should have knowledge of cyber security. They will coordinate with the council,” he said.

Also, awareness of cyber hygiene and security will be taken up by the Security Operations Centre both in government and non-government centre.

At present, the special teams at the SOC are studying all old cases to familiarise themselves with the cyber security breaches and attacks that happened globally.

