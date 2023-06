| Hyderabad Is The Fifth Most Expensive City In India

Hyderabad emerged as the fifth most expensive city in India for international employees, according to a new report by Mercer’s 2023 Cost of Living City Rankings.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:57 AM, Wed - 14 June 23

