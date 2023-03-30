Telangana records 43.8 degrees Celsius on Thursday, hottest day of this summer

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:58 PM, Thu - 30 March 23

Several regions in Hyderabad recorded maximum day time temperatures in the range of 39 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad: Several parts of Telangana including Hyderabad on Thursday recorded the hottest day of the ongoing summer season.

The highest maximum day time temperature, based on the weather data available with Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), recorded on Thursday was 43.8 degrees Celsius at Bhiknoor, Kamareddy district and 39.6 degree Celsius in Trimulgherry, Hyderabad.

Several regions in the city recorded maximum day time temperatures in the range of 39 degrees Celsius to 38 degrees Celsius. The five highest day time temperatures recorded in Hyderabad apart from Trimulgherry, include 39.3 degrees Celsius at Serilingampally, 39.1 degrees Celsius at Saidabad, 38.9 degrees Celsius at Shaikpet, 38.7 degrees Celsius at Rajendranagar and 38.4 degrees Celsius in Nampally.

Across the State, 42.7 degrees Celsius was recorded at Dasturabad in Nirmal, 42.4 degrees Celsius at Marthanpeta, Rajanna Siricilla, 42.3 degrees Celsius at Nizamabad and 42.2 degrees Celsius at Dubbak, Siddipet district.

The IMD, Hyderabad forecast for the city for next few days looks at cloudy weather conditions, in districts, however, the daytime temperatures will continue to cross 40 degrees Celsius at several places.