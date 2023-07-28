Telangana reels under flood impact, relief efforts intensified

Telangana on Friday intensified rescue and relief measures in flood-hit districts, with the entire government machinery on the ground

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:00 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

The Godavari crossed the third warning level at Bhadrachalam, in Khammam district, on Friday. — Photo: PTI

Hyderabad: Standing straight in the face of one of the worst floods it has ever encountered, Telangana on Friday intensified rescue and relief measures in flood-hit districts, with the entire government machinery on the ground, even as rains continued in some parts of the State while flood waters began receding in a few areas.

Mulugu, among the worst-hit districts, has reported eight deaths on Friday, while four people who were washed away on Thursday, were yet to be traced. Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod, confirming eight deaths, said rescue efforts were on while other flood victims were shifted 27 relief centres opened across the district.

A helicopter is on the job taking essential supplies to people stranded in flooded areas. According to reports, a total of 20 people were reported either missing or dead due to floods. Apart from eight bodies on Friday, three bodies were recovered on Thursday night.

There were 80 people stranded in Kondai village of Eturnagaram Mandal, while Moranchapalle continued to be marooned. NDRF teams were engaged in search and rescue operations in these areas, the Minister said, adding that a compensation of Rs.4 lakh would be given to the kin of the deceased, while those who suffered losses would receive an immediate relief of Rs.25,000.

The Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation area has 82 colonies submerged. Major lakes like Pakhal, Laknavaram and Ramappa are overflowing. The disaster also impacted rail services, as tracks were submerged at Kazipet and Warangal railway stations on Thursday. However, train services resumed since late Thursday night.

Meanwhile, flood related accidents were reported on Friday too, with a 35-year-old man being washed away while attempting to rescue a boy who fell in a waterbody at Thumpelli in Asifabad. Both are yet to be traced.

The damage by the last week’s rains, which culminated in a record rainfall and floods, is considered to be the highest ever. The flash floods unusual in many places where they hit on Thursday caused the maximum damage.

Officials are already assessing the damage, with the canal network and road communication network including national highways at 11 places, bearing the brunt of the rain ravage.

State roads were affected by heavy rains and floods at 168 places resulting in traffic interruption. State roads developed breaches at 27 places in the impact of flash floods. Swollen streams and rivers affected roads at 141 places. Widespread damage has been reported in agricultural fields where early sowing was done.

On the other hand, massive inflows in to the State’s projects continued, with the Sriramsagar Project receiving 2.58 lakh cusecs, while the Nizam Sagar recorded inflows of 45,000 cusecs.

The Kaddam Project, which survived a breach scare on Thursday, recorded inflows of 1.04 lakh cusecs, while there were inflows of 9.07 lakh cusecs into the Sripada Yellampalli project.

The water levels in the Godavari at Bhadrachalam, which had dipped slightly late last night, however rose on Friday, and crossed the third warning level of 53 feet, with the water level at 9 pm being 53.1ft.

In Kothagudem, 4900 persons from 30 revenue villages and 45 habitations were shifted to 22 relief camps on Friday, while in Mancherial, 12 relief centres were opened. In Nizamabad, the heavy rainfall has damaged about 21,500 acres of crops in 19 mandals.

Power utilities, which were affected in a major way, are in the process of repairing the damage, with the worst hit Northern Power Distribution Company (TSNPDCL) reporting 2787 damaged electric poles, 450 transformers and 140 sub-stations being submerged. These are being restored on a war footing, according to Chairman and Managing Director A Gopal Rao.