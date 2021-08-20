Telangana releases Rs 10 crore for Reddy Hostel building

Hyderabad: The State government has released Rs 10 crore for the Reddy Hostel building which is being constructed in Budwel, on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Principal Secretary for Finance K Ramakrishna Rao issued orders releasing these funds from the Special Development Fund.

The State government has allotted 15 acres to Raja Bahadur Venkatrami Reddy Educational Society in Budwel, Rangareddy district, for the construction of a hostel building for the Reddy community.

The Educational Society has sent an estimate of Rs 13.64 crore to the government for the construction of hostel buildings for students and kitchen-cum-drawing blocks. Of this, Rs 3.64 crore will be spent by the Educational Society. The government has released the remaining Rs 10 crore after considering the proposals.

Reddy Jana Sangh Advisor and the Educational Society life member Dasaratha Reddy thanked Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on the release of funds. He said the building would be very useful for the poor Reddy youth who come to the city for higher studies.

