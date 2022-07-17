Telangana reports 441 new Covid infections on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:31 PM, Sun - 17 July 22

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Telangana on Sunday reported 441 cases with more than half, almost 60 per cent, of the cases being from Hyderabad.

While Hyderabad had 272 cases testing Covid positive, adjoining districts of Medchal Malkjagiri reported 26 cases and Rangareddy had 21 cases. The districts of Khammam and Bhadradri reported 15 and 14 cases respectively, while the cases in most other districts remained in single digits.

The Covid bulletin issued on Sunday put the total number of cases under treatment/isolation at 4,649 and the cases recovered today at 692. According to the bulletin, 21,616 samples were tested today of which reports for 344 samples were awaited.