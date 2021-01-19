Telangana: Resolve our problems, urges VRO body

The association members met Harish Rao along with former Telangana State Beverages Corporation Chairman G Devi Prasad and explained their problems

Published: 10:15 pm

Hyderabad: The Village Revenue Officers (VROs) Association on Tuesday urged Finance Minister T Harish Rao to resolve problems faced by VROs across the State after the abolition of the VRO system.

The association members met Harish Rao along with former Telangana State Beverages Corporation Chairman G Devi Prasad and explained the problems faced by 5,485 VROs after the system was abolished. The government did not solve the problems of VROs after the new system came into force five months ago, they said.

Before the abolition of VRO system, the VROs were supposed to get promotion as senior assistants. Though Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar had issued instruction not to utilise the services of VROs, a few District Collectors and Tahsildars were still insisting on usiing VROs to solve ‘Sadabainamas’ land issues, they said.

The association requested the government to fill vacant senior assistants posts with eligible VROs and ensure job on compassionate grounds to the kin of VROs who died while in service. The government should give increment to VROs for being in service for the last 12 years apart from updating the service records of VROs, said Association president Golconda Satish.

