Telangana: Rich tributes paid to police martyrs on Police Commemoration Day

Warangal/Mulugu: Police Commemoration Day was observed to remember the brave policemen who laid down their lives in the line of duty, at Warangal police commissionerate office here and at Mulugu, Bhupalpally and Mahabubabad towns on Wednesday. Police officials and personnel have paid rich tributes to the martyrs.

Warangal West Zone DCP B Srinivas Reddy has paid respects to the martyrs by placing the wreath at the memorial on the premises of the police commissionerate here. The personnel of the Armed Reserve (AR) led by Reserve Inspector Srinivas Rao have conducted ‘Salami Shastra’ and ‘Shok Shastra’ in memory of the martyrs besides observing two-minute silence.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy has called upon the policemen to strive to get a good name for the police department by serving the people. “We always remember the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives serving the nation,” he added. Later, the police personnel along with their family members and Jagruthi cultural troop have participated in the rally conducted from the police commissioner’s office to Ambedkar centre in Hanamkonda. The DCP has also inaugurated an online ‘open house’.

Meanwhile, Mulugu Superintendent of Police (SP) Sangram Singh G Patil has said that the Telangana police was ahead of other police units in the country and added that the police were serving the society by providing security to the people. He has paid glowing tributes to the police martyrs on the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day (Flag Day) at district police headquarters in Mulugu. “The policemen have bravely worked during the lockdown imposed to check the pandemic Corona and also the floods happened in the district,” he added. As a total of 264 men of the police, army and security forces laid down their lives from September, 2019 to August 31,2020 in the country, the police personnel have planted as many as 264 saplings in their memory at the police headquarters in Mulugu.

At Mahabubabad, District Collector VP Gautham has attended the commemoration day as the chief guest, while SP Koti Reddy, AR DSP Janardhan Reddy, DSPs A Naresh, Venkataramana and other officials have attended the programme.

