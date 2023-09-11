| Telangana Rims Adilabad Patient Tries To Kill Self By Slitting Throat

Telangana: RIMS-Adilabad patient tries to kill self by slitting throat

Balaji Shinde attempted to end his life by slitting his throat as he was showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Mon - 11 September 23

Adilabad: A patient allegedly tried to kill himself by slitting his throat at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Monday.

RIMS-Adilabad director Dr Jaisingh Rathod said Balaji Shinde, a man from Indervelli attempted to end his life by slitting his throat as he was showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms. He was under the observation of a psychiatrist at the medical college. He was admitted to the institution four days ago.

