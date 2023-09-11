Telangana: RIMS-Adilabad patient tries to kill self by slitting throat

Balaji Shinde attempted to end his life by slitting his throat as he was showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms
Adilabad: A patient allegedly tried to kill himself by slitting his throat at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) here on Monday.
RIMS-Adilabad director Dr Jaisingh Rathod said Balaji Shinde, a man from Indervelli attempted to end his life by slitting his throat as he was showing alcohol withdrawal symptoms. He was under the observation of a psychiatrist at the medical college. He was admitted to the institution four days ago.