Telangana sailor Hemalatha clinches silver at Junior National Rowing Championship

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:06 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana sailor B Hemalatha clocked 4.47.9 seconds to clinch silver in the junior women’s single scull event of the 42nd Junior National Rowing Championship held in Hussian Sagar, Hyderabad on Saturday.

Madhya Pradesh’s Monika Bhadoria (4.36.8) and West Bengal’s Drikpriya Paul (4.58.90 finished first and third respectively.

Meanwhile, the State junior women’s team settled with silver in the coxed eight event with timing of 3.52.9.

K Udaya Bhanu and K Poornika clocked 4.418 to win bronze in the junior women coxless pair event.

In the junior women coxless four event State’s junior team bagged bronze with the timing of 4.231. In the junior men’s coxed eight event Telangana junior men took home bronze with the timing of 3.37.4. The State teams ended their campaign with five medals which include two silver and three bronze.