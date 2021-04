By | Published: 7:55 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Friday placed Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to PR & RD department, in full additional charge of the post of Principal Secretary to Government, Educational department, until further orders.

An order to this effect has been issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. The order comes as the Special Chief Secretary to Government, Education department, Chitra Ramachandran retired on Friday.