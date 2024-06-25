This government school has just one teacher for 125 students, upset parents lock gates

Parents have been appealing to the District Education Dept to sanction more teachers for the school, citing the increasing student strength

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 11:14 AM

Nearly 125 students are enrolled in the Government Primary School, which conducts classes from first to fifth standards in Ogulonipally village under Dharoor mandal.

Jogulamba Gadwal: Upset over lack of teachers in the government school where they were sending their children, parents in Ogulonipally village under Dharoor mandal in the district locked the gates of the school on Monday and staged a protest demanding more teachers for the school.

Nearly 125 students were enrolled in the Government Primary School, which conducts classes from I to V. However, only two teachers, including one Head Master have been working at the school.

Parents have been appealing to the District Education Department officials to sanction more teachers for the school, citing the increasing student strength. To make matters matter worse, the Head Master Damodar Goud has been absent for duty since the last few months, according to reports.

The issue was brought to the notice of Education Department officials a few times in the past and an appeal was made to arrange another teacher at the school, yet there was no action.

Since then, the only teacher, Chiranjeevi Naidu, has been conducting the classes at the school. But parents are fuming at the Education Department asking how one teacher could conduct classes for nearly 125 students in different classes.

The new academic year has already commenced and more students were turning up at the school. Vexed with the Education Department’s negligence in arranging more teachers, parents locked the school gate and staged a protest for a while on Monday.

In the better interest of students, they opened the school gate on Tuesday and classes were being conducted with the only teacher at the school as usual, according to reports.