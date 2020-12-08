Telangana: Sanitary workers get wage hike

By | Published: 10:04 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Government, which offered a Deepavali gift to sanitary workers by increasing their salaries by Rs 3000 last month, issued orders to this effect and the revised salaries will be applicable from November 1.

The orders issued enhancing the wages of sanitation and other Public Health outsourced workers in GHMC, said the revised wages will include the additional EPF and ESI contribution and will come into effect from November 1, 2020. Additional financial expenditure due to the enhancement of wages will be met from the GHMC budget.

Last month, MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao announced enhancement of salaries of sanitation workers from Rs 14,000 to Rs 17,000 in recognition of their services, especially during the coronavirus pandemic. Similarly, those of Sanitary Field Assistants and Entomology Field Assistants has been increased from Rs 14,500 to Rs 17,500.

Prior to Telangana formation, sanitary workers salary was about Rs 8,500 which was increased to Rs 12,500 in 2014 and again in 2017, increased to Rs 14,500. Now in 2020, the government has increased their salaries to Rs 17,000.

All the Zonal Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners of GHMC were directed to implement the enhanced wages to the outsourcing sanitary workers, veterinary workers, transport workers, entomology field workers, entomology superior field workers, sanitary field assistant and entomology field assistant.

They have been instructed to obtain the enhanced budget from the competent zonal level immediately and ensure proper implementation for the above orders. The Zonal Examiner of Accounts of GHMC were directed to release the enhanced wages of the workers immediately without delay.

As per the new orders issued, the attendance of workers will be taken both manually and through biometric system. The workers will have to maintain proper timings and the Sanitary Field Assistants will have to take biometric attendance of the workers and upload the photograph of workers and bins in the area daily.

The Entomology Field Assistant will also have to take the biometric attendance of the entomology workers and upload the photograph of the work done in the area every day. GPS will be installed in every vehicle and the drivers and transport workers would have to ensure that the GPS in their vehicles functioned properly.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .