Telangana: Sankranti holidays for schools, inter colleges announced

After the vacation, formative assessment-4 for Class X and Classes I to IX students will be conducted by January 29 and February 29 respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:23 PM, Wed - 3 January 24

Hyderabad: The schools in the State will have a short-term vacation for Sankranti festival for six days starting January 12. The schools will reopen on January 18.

After the vacation, formative assessment-4 for Class X and Classes I to IX students will be conducted by January 29 and February 29 respectively. Similarly, the summative assessment-2 for classes I to IX is scheduled to be held from April 8 to 18.

Meanwhile, the intermediate students will have Sankranti vacation from January 13 to 16 and junior colleges will reopen on January 17. The pre-final exams will be held from January 22 to 29.

The intermediate practical examinations for both general and vocational courses will be conducted from February 1 to 15. The English practical examination for the first-year students admitted in academic year 2023-24 is on February 16.

The TS BIE will be holding the ethics and human values examination for students admitted prior to academic year 2023-24 and having backlogs on February 17. The environmental education exam is on February 19.