Telangana: SCCL, NTPC sign MoU for coal supply

An agreement was signed between Singareni Collieries Company Limited and the National Thermal Power Corporation Limited

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:05 PM, Tue - 10 January 23

Hyderabad: An agreement was signed between Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited on Tuesday for supply of four lakh tonnes of coal to the Telangana Super Critical Thermal Power Plant situated at Ramagundam.

According to a press release issued here, the agreement was signed by SCCL ED (Coal Momentum) J Alvin and NTPC GM (Fuel) Tapas Sahalu. As per the agreement, Singareni Company would supply 4 lakh tonnes of coal to the 800 MW plant in Phase-1 till April this year.

SCCL GM (Marketing) K Suryanarayana said it was agreed in principle to transport 80 lakh tonnes of coal to the two plants (2 X 800) in Phase-1 from next year and an agreement to this extent would be made soon.

He said that the Singareni company was already supplying 112 lakh tonnes of coal per year to NTPC’s 2600 MW plant at Ramagundam. Singareni company was supplying 139 lakh tonnes of coal annually to 13 NTPC plants located in eight States including Telangana, he informed.

SCCL Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar said the company has been achieving significant growth in production with the special initiative, and this time also arrangements were being made with the cooperation of the Railways for continuous supply of coal to all the thermal power stations that have a contract with Singareni in the coming summer.