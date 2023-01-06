| Peddapalli Modern Coal Handling Plant To Come Up In Ocp Iii

Peddapalli: Modern coal handling plant to come up in OCP-III

SCCL will develop a modern and environment-friendly coal handling plant (CHP) in the opencast-III project of Ramagundam-II area.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:52 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

SCCL will develop a modern and environment-friendly coal handling plant (CHP) in the opencast-III project of Ramagundam-II area.

Peddapalli: The Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will develop a modern and environment-friendly coal handling plant (CHP) in the opencast-III project of Ramagundam-II area.

In order to speed up coal transportation and put an end to pollution, SCCL officials decided to update the existing 6-CHP by spending Rs.162 crore. Besides reducing the sizing, rapid loading and dust free coal transportation are also the main aims of the project.

Also Read Floating solar plant at Singareni Thermal Power Station to be commissioned on Sankranti

Two coal storage bunkers, each of 5,000 tonne capacity, a xylo bunker of 1,000 tonne capacity , a high speed belt, coal sizer, auto substation, sensor water sprinkler and others would be developed as part of the modern CHP.

With the present technology, it is taking four to five hours to fill coal in a train rack. However, the rapid loading system that will be developed in the new CHP, will help to fill a rack within one and a half hour.

The coal sizer reduces the size of coal to 100 mm.

Officials have selected the OCP-III for the project since it is the biggest of 18 opencast mines of the company. Out of its total annual production, SCCL is getting 11 percent coal from this mine alone.

Moreover, about 7 lakh tons of coal is being supplied to electricity and cement industries every month.

The Central Mine Planning and Design Institute carried out a survey for the project after getting approval from the Ministry of Coal. Works were handed over to the contractor by completing the tendering process.

Speaking to Telangana Today, RG-II General Manager A Manohar said that in order to speed up coal transportation on par with production, the modern CHP project was taken up. The rapid loading system would help to fill coal in train racks within one and half hours as against four to five hours presently.

Terming the project as environment friendly, GM said that sensor water sprinklers would completely reduce dust.