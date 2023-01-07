Telangana: SCCL to transport 3,000 tonnes of coal by rail from March

07:50 PM, Sat - 7 January 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) will transport about 3000 tonnes of coal mined in the Bhupalpally area to customers by rail every day from the Uppal Railway Station from March.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, company Executive Director (Coal Moment) Jay Alvin and General Manager (Marketing) K Suryanarayana said arrangements at Uppal Railway Station were inspected on Saturday to transport coal on a daily basis from Bhupalpally area to Uppal Railway Station and from there to the customers by rail. Alvin said that initially 3,000 tonnes of coal would be transported from Bhupalpally area and in the following months, there are possibilities to transport up to 6,000 tonnes of coal per day.

Suryanarayana informed that the demand for Singareni Coal from power plants was gradually increasing and therefore this decision has been taken for prompt transportation of coal as per the order of Chairman and Managing Director of the company N Sridhar.

Jay Alvin stated that around 9,000 tonnes of coal was currently being produced in the Bhupalpally area and is being transported to the nearby Kakatiya Thermal Power Station and other industries. In the next two months, coal production was likely to increase by another 3 to 5,000 tonnes from this area. The management has decided to send the available coal to the electricity consumers through railway tracks, he said.