Telangana: Schedule for Class X pre-final exams out

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:11 PM, Tue - 19 April 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The pre-final examinations for the Class X students are scheduled to be held from May 6 to 12. All exams will be conducted from 8.30 am to 11.45 am.

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the State government had already issued orders reducing the number of question papers for the SSC Public Exams from 11 to 6.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training on Tuesday instructed all district educational officers and regional joint directors of school education to take necessary action for preparing question papers by involving subject expert teachers and conduct the pre-final exams.

