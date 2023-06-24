Telangana: School Education department to continue Badi Bata from June 26

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:59 PM, Sat - 24 June 23

The teachers were asked to identify school age children in all habitations and enroll them in the nearest schools

Hyderabad: To enhance enrollments in the government and local body schools, the School Education department has decided to continue ‘Prof. Jayashankar Badi Bata’ (enrollment drive) from June 26 to July 6.

In the proceedings issued on Saturday, the teachers have been asked to take up the enrollment drive without disturbance to school instruction hours.

The teachers were asked to identify school age children in all habitations and enroll them in the nearest schools. To ensure 100 per cent transition of children, the teachers were told to enroll children who completed Class V, and Class VII and VIII in upper primary and high schools respectively.

The teachers will also prepare a plan to identify out of school children and enroll them in the relevant class according to their age.