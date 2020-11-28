Telangana SEC asks PSUs, Central staff to exercise franchise

State Election Commissioner directed the Central govt offices and central PSUs to permit their employees to attend office late or to leave early or to absent for a short time during office hours to cast their vote

By | Published: 9:48 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana State Election Commissioner C. Partha Sarathi directed the Central Government offices and central public sector undertakings to permit their employees exercise their franchise during the GHMC elections day on December 1.

In an order, the Election Commissioner said, “It is needless to emphasise that exercising franchise is a valuable right. No eligible voter shall be denied to exercise his or her constitutional right to vote.”

He directed the Central Government offices and central public sector undertakings to permit their employees, who enrolled as voters in GHMC area to attend office late or to leave early or to absent for a short time during office hours to cast their vote in the GHMC elections scheduled from 7 am to 6 pm on December 1.

Meanwhile, the Hyderabad police has made elaborate arrangements to ensure peaceful polling. Adequate number of police personnel have been deployed across the city.

