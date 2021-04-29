Hyderabad: All set for Lingojiguda ward by-election

The ward has a total electorate of 47,379 and officials have set up 57 polling stations where election will be held from 7 am to 5 pm.

Hyderabad: All required arrangements have been made for the by-election to Lingojiguda ward to be held on Friday. The by-election was necessitated following the demise of corporator-elect Akula Ramesh Goud who contested on behalf of BJP in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections held in December 2020.

The ward has a total electorate of 47,379 and officials have set up 57 polling stations where election will be held from 7 am to 5 pm.

“All arrangements to conduct the polls have been done and we have identified 17 sensitive polling stations and four hyper-sensitive polling stations where additional force will be pressed into service,” said a GHMC official deployed on election duty.

On Thursday, security arrangements at polling stations and Distribution, Reception and Counting (DRC) centers were underway. The votes are to be counted at Victoria Memorial Home School, Kothapet and the results will be announced on May 3.

“Webcasting is provided at all the 57 polling stations and micro-observers apart from Nodal Officer to monitor the election expenditure have been appointed,” officials said.

