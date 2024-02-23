Telangana: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Lasya Nanditha dies in road accident

BRS legisaltor from Secunderabad Cantonment Lasya Nanditha died in a road accident on Outer Ring Road on Friday morning. Incidentally, she was escaped with minor injuries in another road accident on just ten days ago.

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 23 February 2024, 08:42 AM

Sangareddy: In a shocking incident, Secunderabad Cantonment MLA G Lasya Nanditha (33) died in a road accident as the car she was traveling in hit a side barricade on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Patancheru on Friday early morning.

Her driver sustained serious injuries in the road mishap.

Nanditha had escaped with minor injuries in another road accident on February 13 at Narketpally. She was on her way to Nalgonda to participate in Former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s public meeting just 10 days ago. Home Guard G Kishore died in the road mishap at Narketpally in Nalgonda district.

Nanditha is the daughter of five-time legislator G Sayanna, after whose death, got elected to Secunderabad Cantonment constituency on BRS ticket.