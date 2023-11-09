Lasya Nanditha files nomination from Secunderabad Cantonment

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

Hyderabad: The BRS candidate from Secunderabad Cantonment assembly constituency, G Lasya Nanditha, the debutant who is striving to carry forward the mantle from her late father and former Cantonment MLA, G Sayanna, filed nomination papers on Thursday.

Before filing nominations, Lasya Nanditha along with her followers participated in a huge rally in cantonment area. Standing on an open top jeep and accompanied by local leaders, friends and family members, she greeted her constituents with folded hands and wave of hands.

“I am sure of performing well and winning the Cantonment seat for BRS. The welfare schemes launched by Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao will ensure the BRS victory,” she said.

Interacting with media persons, she said her major priority will be to remain accessible to voters in her constituency. “I am sure the people of Cantonment are with BRS and we will with a big majority,” she said. Later, she called on BRS Cantonment assembly elections in-charge T. Srinivas Yadav.