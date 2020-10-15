Telangana seeks immediate relief of Rs 1,350 crore from Centre

The Chief Minister, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the State had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains and subsequent flash floods across the State.

Hyderabad: Telangana State Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Thursday urged the Union government to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for rehabilitation and relief works in the wake of heavy rains this week that left a trail of devastation. At least 30 persons lost their lives in rain-related incidents.

The Chief Minister, in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said the State had suffered losses to the tune of Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains and subsequent flash floods across the State. Modi had called up Chandrashekhar Rao on Wednesday and assured him that the Centre would extend all help to the State in relief and rehabilitation works.

Standing crops including paddy and cotton in thousands of acres were damaged in the heavy rains that also damaged hundreds of houses in colonies that were inundated with flood waters in various cities and towns.

