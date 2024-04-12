Telangana set for relief from heatwave until April 25

Maximum temperatures in certain parts of the State soared between 42 degree Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius during this period.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 April 2024, 10:40 PM

Umbrellas were set up at the MJ Market to give respite to customers. Meanwhile, as per the IMD’s forecast, isolated light to moderate rainfall is likely in the State capital. — Photo: Surya Sridhar

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has brought a sigh of relief to Telangana, including Hyderabad, with its latest extended range outlook predicting no heatwave for the State until April 25. During the initial 10 days of April, the IMD reported the season’s first spell of heatwave conditions prevailing over Telangana, primarily from April 5 to 7.

Maximum temperatures in certain parts of the State soared between 42 degree Celsius to 45 degrees Celsius during this period. However, favourable synoptic conditions subsequently led to isolated hailstorms reported in the State on April 9.

As per the IMD’s forecast, the weather department anticipates isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds in Telangana until April 15.

Additionally, the State is likely to experience rainfall between April 18 and April 25, attributed to various atmospheric conditions. Contributing factors include a cyclonic circulation over southwest Rajasthan, a trough extending to Coastal Karnataka, and another cyclonic circulation over east Bihar. These conditions are expected to bring down temperatures.

Meanwhile, IMD-Hyderabad expects below-normal maximum temperatures in Hyderabad over the next five days, ranging from 36 degree Celsius to 39 degrees Celsius under cloudy skies.

On Friday, Hyderabad, which was subjected to harsh weather in last fortnight with mercury going up, had a much more pleasant weather prevailing for most part of the day. The morning which took off with clouds and dipped mercury levels stayed the same till noon when the temperatures rose a bit. Friendly winds added to the evening weather which had many venturing out in more comfort than they could during