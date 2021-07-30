Telangana set to release 11 new varieties of crops for farmers

New varieties have high levels of nutrients and some are good for diabetic persons

Hyderabad: Asserting its status as the Seed Capital of India, Telangana is all set to release 11 more new varieties of crops for farmers.

This comes after the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) developing 11 new varieties including five in rice, two in sorghum and one each in pigeon pea, green gram, soybean and sesame. From enhanced attributes including on aspects of seed dormancy, grain yield and resistance to pest threats apart from cooking quality, the varieties also have high levels of nutrients, some of them which are good for people with diabetes as well.

The State Varietal Release Committee recently approved all the 11 varieties for release. They will now be sent to the Central Sub-Committee on Crop Standards for release of varieties notification.

According to PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Prof V Praveen Rao, after approval of the Central Varietal Release Committee, the seeds would go for mass production by seed producing agencies apart from the university and would be made available to all farmers soon.

The 11 new varieties have already been well received by farmers in the State, he said, adding that the varsity had developed 47 varieties in different crops in just seven years.

The varsity, which will soon launch an Agri-Hub to impart entrepreneurship skills among youngsters, has also found in its research that usage of chemicals for maize crop could be reduced by 30 percent using robotics. The varsity has also used block chain technology and developed QR codes for rice seeds. By scanning these codes, people can trace the seed origin, production and management practice followed in production of seeds and quality, he said, adding that QR coding would be extended to other crops this season.

Prof Rao also said the university had focused on Agro Photovoltaics this Rabi season where crops can be grown under solar panels. This method, which is in initial stages of research in the US, France and Germany, will help reduce loss of water from crops besides increase efficiency of solar panels, he said.

