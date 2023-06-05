Telangana: Singareni Thermal Plant receives award for environment friendly practices

STPP on Monday received an award for its environmentally friendly mining and power generation practices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:40 PM, Mon - 5 June 23

File Photo of Singareni Thermal Plant

Hyderabad: Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) on Monday received an award for its environmentally friendly mining and power generation practices. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy and Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav presented the award.

The award was presented in a programme organized by the State Pollution Control Board on the occasion of World Environment Day. Singareni’s Chief of Power projects Vishwanatha Raju received the award.

The State Pollution Control Board has conferred this award in recognition of the extraordinary efforts being made in the pollution prevention measures, water and fuel saving measures, waste management and green enhancement being adopted in Singareni Thermal Plant.