Telangana: Singareni Thermal Power Station wins two awards

Singareni Thermal Power Station was awarded Pratibha Puraskar as the best performing plant and Best Fly Ash Utilization Plant

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:06 PM, Sat - 4 March 23

Hyderabad: Singareni Thermal Power Station was awarded Pratibha Puraskar as the best performing plant and Best Fly Ash Utilization Plant at two different national level conferences.

The power plant received the best performing plant award at the national level conference organised by Central Board of Irrigation and Power (CBIP) in Delhi, whereas it received the Best Fly Ash Utilization Plant award at a national level conference on fly ash management held at Goa.

Union Power Minister RK Singh presented the best performing plant award to Singareni Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao and AGM K Srinivasulu received the Best Fly Ash Utilization Plant award.

Singareni Collieries Company Limited Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar expressed his happiness over STPS receiving two awards at the national level and congratulated the plant employees and officials.