Telangana: Singareni’s 5MW solar plant becomes operational

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:26 PM, Sat - 28 January 23

Hyderabad headquartered Novus Green Energy Systems Ltd, has today announced the successful installation and synchronization of Indias largest floating solar plant with transparent glass to glass modules at The Singareni Thermal Power Plant, Jaipur, Mancherial District.

Hyderabad: Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) on Saturday crossed another milestone in solar power generation with the operation of a 5 MW floating solar plant built by the company in the reservoir of the Singareni Thermal Power Plant (STPP) at Jaipur in Mancherial district.

With this, the solar power capacity of Singareni Company has reached 224 MW. Director (E&M) D Satyanarayana Rao inaugurated the 5 MW floating solar plant.

According to officials, the company was taking steps to complete another 10 MW floating solar plant on the same reservoir within three months. Chairman and Managing Director N Sridhar has planned to set up 300 MW solar plants in three phases. As part of this, in the first two phases, eight plants with a total capacity of 219 MW were set up in Manuguru, Kothagudem, Yellandu, Ramagundam-3 and Mandamarri areas. So far about 540 million units of electricity have been produced through these solar plants, which helped the company in saving around Rs 300 crore.

Meanwhile, the tender process for setting up 81 plants to be built in the third phase has already been completed. As part of this, 15 megawatts of floating solar plants would be constructed on two reservoirs in the premises of Singareni Thermal Power Plant. Novus Green Energy Systems, which has a vast experience in setting up floating solar plants in the country, has been entrusted with the responsibility of the project.