Telangana: Singur Hydropower project generates 20 Million Units, 3rd highest in 23 years

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:49 PM, Mon - 10 October 22

Sangareddy: The Singur Hydro Electric Project has generated record power this year, crossing many milestones in the process. The project generated 20.15 Million Units of hydropower as of Monday afternoon. The project has generated more power only twice after it being commissioned 23 years ago.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Additional Divisional Engineer (ADE) of Singur Hydropower Project, K Pandaiah, said the hydropower project had generated 21.97 million units in 2000-2001 and 25.68 million units in 2010-2011. The project generated more than 20 million units only three times including the current year since its inception in 1999-2000. As the project was still in operation since the Singur reservoir was receiving copious inflows from upstream, Pandaiah said they were hopeful of crossing the second-highest mark in five to six days. Irrigation officials said the project would certainly get inflows for at least the next week. As the IMD was predicting rain for the next three days in the Manjeera catchment area, the project may receive inflows for a few more days.

As of Monday, more than 11.7 TMC ft of water was released into the river course from the project this year. The project has two 7.5 MW Hydropower generation units. Pandaiah said they had operated the hydro project for 70 days since July 22 when Singur got its first inflows during the monsoon. The hydropower project will generate 0.36 million units if the two units were operated for 24 hours without any interruption. Since the Irrigation authorities release 6TMCft of water to meet the irrigation needs of Yasangi under Ghanpur anicut in Medak district and Manjeera reservoir located near Sangareddy, the water will be released by operating the hydro project in January to March. Even during 2020-21, the project generated 17.30 million units, the fourth highest in its history.

The Singur Hydropower project was connected to feeders at 132KV sub-stations in Sadasivapet and Jogipet towns in Sangareddy district.