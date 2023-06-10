Telangana: SIO launches 15 day campaign to promote higher education among youth

SIO Telangana looks at the dropout position with deep understanding and emphasis to strive forward with awareness and support to the community, said State president of SIO, Abdul Hafeez

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:15 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Students Islamic Organization (SIO) launched a 15 day campaign “Education for Empowerment: Educate-Enlighten-Empower” with an aim to promote higher education among youth.

State president of SIO, Abdul Hafeez, speaking during the inaugural program said that, “SIO Telangana looks at the dropout position with deep understanding and emphasis to strive forward with awareness and support to the community.” He said that many activities at both individual level and collective level are planned and would be executed as part of this campaign.

As part of the campaign door-to-door meets, corner meets, toppers felicitation program, career guidance sessions, round table conferences with influential persons, admission drives, cultural activities and other events are planned in all the districts.

