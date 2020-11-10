Telangana: Six die in accident on Outer Ring Road near Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Six people died and three others sustained minor injuries in a horrific road accident on the Outer Ring Road at Muthangi village near Pathancheru on Tuesday morning.

Reports said the accident occurred when an unidentified vehicle hit their vehicle. The vehicle sped away after the accident, but it was suspected that it could be a DCM van, going by some vehicle parts found on the accident site.

All the victims hailed from Jharkhand state and were returning home. They were all carpenters, it was said. The three survivors are being treated and were stated to be out of danger.