Telangana: Six mental illness persons reunited with families after rehabilitation

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Sun - 28 August 22

The six recovered patients were brought to Hyderabad today from Karjat, Maharastra for reunion with their families in Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Nizamabad, and Mahabubnagar.

Hyderabad: Six persons who had recovered from mental health conditions were brought from Maharashtra to be reunited with their families in Telangana.

Founded by Ramon Magsaysay awardee Dr. Bharat Vatwani, Shraddha Rehabilitation Foundation, Mumbai, is engaged in the rehabilitation of persons with mental health conditions leading life as road side destitute. Till now, 9,000 such recovered patients were reunited with their families across the country in the last three decades, a press release said.

As part of the exercise, six recovered patients were brought to Hyderabad today from Karjat, Maharastra for reunion with their families in Hyderabad, Nalgonda, Nizamabad and Mahabubnagar.

Manobandhu Foundation and Society for Rural development, associates of Shradha Rehabilitation Foundation, are assisting the process of reunion locally.