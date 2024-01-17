| Telangana Social Entrepreneurship Summit Impulse 2024 To Be Organised On January 27

Over 1,000 participants comprising social entrepreneurs, social innovators, impact investors, CSRs, academicians and innovation ecosystem enablers will take part in the event to be held at Bala Vikasa Keesara campus

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 January 2024, 07:30 PM

Hyderabad: Bala Vikasa Centre for Social and Responsible Business (CSRB) in partnership with Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) is organising Social Entrepreneurship Summit – Impulse 2024 on January 27.

Over 1,000 participants comprising social entrepreneurs, social innovators, impact investors, CSRs, academicians and innovation ecosystem enablers will take part in the event to be held at Bala Vikasa Keesara campus here.

More than 70 social enterprises will exhibit their solutions addressing critical social problems at the day-long expo. Panel discussions on business growth and sustainability, community-centric innovation, impact investments, convergence, and workshops on social business models, social stock exchange, and Social Return on Investment (SROI) will also be conducted.

To participate, register at www.bvcsrb.org/impulse. For more information, reach out to impulse@balavikasa.org, 9603861851 or 7330949456.