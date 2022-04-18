Telangana space ecosystem comes in praise

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:34 PM, Mon - 18 April 22

Hyderabad: For the Indian space segment to grow, there is a need to create as well as increase the space-based services, markets, infrastructure and solutions. The Indian space programme is mainly confined to ISRO but now the Government wants new people to come into this sector, said S Somanath, ISRO Chairman.

Speaking at the launch of Telangana’s SpaceTech Framework virtually, he said the Indian Space programme mainly is confined to ISRO, which is spending about Rs 15,000 crore per annum. There is scope to increase this significantly with the participation of private parties. The newly announced Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe) will be a single window to the world of opportunities in the space segment.

ISRO will look for innovations, solutions, technologies and new approaches from the startups. Also, focus will be on manufacturing of key components. The startups should create a demand for their applications. “There is a huge demand in the GIS segment. Space debris problem can be addressed. We can be suppliers of integrated systems. However, there are technical limitations. These can be overcome by miniaturisation of electronics,” he said.

Somanath said focus should be on lowering costs of manufacturing. India is known for its frugal approaches and it can build space systems, he said adding that Telangana has successfully created an ecosystem that is aiding in scaling up projects. Units like DRDL, MTAR, ARCI, Anant and a host of others are key contributors to the space segment. ISRO will look for ideas and approaches that are revolutionary and ISRO will travel together with them in terms of regulatory, technical and financial support. “We are seeing many proposals coming from Telangana,” he said.

IN-SPACe Chairman Pawan Goenka said Telangana has an industry-friendly policy. IN-SPACe will also encourage private players to invest in the State. The new policy announced by Telangana is comprehensive and will give a push to the space sector.

Niti Aayog Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Kant said Telangana took a big leap in space and other frontier technologies and with the new policy. It will be a launchpad for TS for launching vehicles, satellite systems, subsystems and others. It will also facilitate partnerships with industry and offer scholarships apart from building solutions. Telangana will be a leader in metaverse, space technology and allied fields. India is now allowing private players to be part of the space programmes as it will ensure that the costs remain competitive, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .