Telangana: Spell wizard, drama competition held in Mancherial

Members of English Language Teachers Association (ELTA)-Mancherial unit organised the event in association with State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT)

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 February 2024, 08:00 PM

A team of students enact a skit during the drama competition held by ELTA, in Mancherial on Tuesday.

Mancherial: A day long district level spell wizard and drama competition was held on the premises of Zilla Parishad Secondary School (Girls) here on Tuesday. Members of English Language Teachers Association (ELTA)-Mancherial unit organised the event in association with State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). District Educational Officer S Yadaiah was the chief guest of the competition.

Addressing participants, Yadaiah commended efforts of the ELTA to improve communication skills of the students by conducting the spell wizard and drama competition. He said that the competition helps students not only improve spoken skills, but also their creativity.

A team of students from ZPSS (Girls)-Mancherial were adjudged to be winners in stream-I category, while another team of students belonging to KGBV-Mancherial topped in stream-II category in drama. K Srivyshnavi of ZPSS Velganur and M Sanjana from TSMS-Mancherial stood in the top in spell wizard competition. Top performers will participate in a State level competition soon.