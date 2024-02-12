Mancherial lad wins gold in state level Surya Namaskar asanas competition

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12 February 2024, 08:17 PM

Rahul is being congratulated in Mancherial on Monday.

Mancherial: Ch Rahul, a degree student here, won a gold medal at a state level Surya Namaskara asanas competition held at Siddipet.

District Yoga Sports Association president A Thirupathi Varma and general secretary Manda Srinivas said that Rahul bagged the gold medal by performing 700 Surya Namaskar asanas competition in three hours.

They congratulated the winner. They stated that Rahul was a national player and pursued a Yoga Instructor Course offered by SVYASA-Benguluru.