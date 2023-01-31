Telangana: Spell wizard, storytelling contest held in Mancherial

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:38 PM, Tue - 31 January 23

Members of ELTA with winners of spell wizard and a district-level storytelling competion held in Mancherial on Tuesday

Mancherial: Members of English Language Teachers Association (ELTA)-Mancherial unit in association with State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) conducted a district level spell wizard and storytelling competition here on Tuesday. District Educational Officer (DEO) S Venkateahwarlu was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Venkateshwarlu opined that effective communication skills in English language play a vital role in securing jobs in private and public sector. He said that efforts were being made to improve the quality of education and infrastructure of the government schools. He appreciated the members of the association for hosting the event. A total of 72 students from 18 mandals took part in the competition.

A Hepsiba of Zilla Parishad Secondary School in Bheemaram won the first prize in spell wizard contest, while K Sri Vaishnavi of Velganur High School bagged the second prize. M Shivanandini belonging to ZPSS of Mancherial and S Pavan Chandra from a government school in Naspur mandal got the first and second prizes in storytelling, respectively. They were given mementos and certificates of appreciation. They would participate in a state-level spell wizard and storytelling pageant soon.

ELTA state joint secretary and coordinator C Babji, district president B Ashok, general secretary K Hariprasad, members R Kalyani, Shariq, Vanishri, Srinivas Goud, Academic Monitoring Officer S Srinivas, ZPSS –Mancherial (girls) headmistress A Sharada, judges Dr Praveen, Dr Ramakrishna, P Santosh Kumar and Kamalakar and many others were present.