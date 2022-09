Telangana: SSC advanced supplementary exam results on Friday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:53 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The results of SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations, August 2022 will be released at 11 am on Friday at the office of the Director of School Education, Saifabad, Director of Government Examinations on Thursday said.

Students can view their results on the website www.bse.telangana.gov.in