Telangana: First year D.E. Ed results released

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:10 PM, Thu - 1 September 22

Hyderabad: The Director of Government Examinations, Telangana on Thursday said that the results of the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) first year examinations, July, 2022 are available in website www.bse.telangana.gov.in.

The last date for applying recounting of marks if September 16, 2022.

