Telangana: SSC Public Exams to have six papers from now

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:59 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: The SSC Public Examinations henceforth, will have only six papers instead of 11.

For the last two academic years, the State government had slashed the number of papers from 11 to six due to the Covid-19 pandemic. During the last academic year, the Class X exams were conducted for six papers, and it was decided to continue with the same pattern for the current academic year also.

The School Education department, meanwhile, sent a proposal to the government on continuing with six papers only, instead of reverting to 11, for the future SSC Public Exams. According to officials, the proposal has received a nod from the government and orders accordingly are expected to be issued shortly.

The School Education department move comes as several States and the Central Board of Secondary Education have been conducting the Class X examinations for six subjects.