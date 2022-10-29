Telangana: Fostering startup culture, entrepreneurship at school level

Published Date - 08:32 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: In a move to foster the startup culture and entrepreneurship from the school level itself, the School Education department is launching the ‘Innovation and Design Thinking’ programme on Monday.

The new initiative will help students identify problems in their surroundings besides imparting problem solving techniques and critically think to come up with a design to resolve the issue.

This training will be imparted by the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) and other national level awardees through a special broadcast on T-SAT Network Nipuna Channel with the launch scheduled for Monday at 11 am.

A 24 series of episodes, each of 30 minute duration, will be telecast on the channel every Monday at 11 am as part of the programme which is being organized by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), a wing of the School Education department, in association with the Navam Foundation and Telangana State Innovation Cell.

“The idea is to bring out innovative ideas from students and scale them up to a startup. Theory classes recorded by national awardees along with their teacher guides from the State will be telecast on the channel. With the help of a teacher guide, students can nurture their ideas,” an official said.

In a similar programme conducted by the Telangana State Innovation Cell, in collaboration with the UNICEF and Inqui-lab Foundation, during the last two years, 49,047 government school students from Classes VI to X completed their online module on ‘Design Thinking for Innovation’ and received certificates as well. In fact, 18,130 innovative ideas were submitted by government school students as part of the Telangana School Innovation Challenge-2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, the SCERT instructed the district educational officers to nominate one teacher from their schools as a point of contact for the School Innovation Challenge 2022.

The registration can be done through the link https://bit.ly/SIP2022Register up to November 5.