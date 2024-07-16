Telangana: DSC exams to commence on Thursday despite massive protests seeking postponement

For the first time, the teacher recruitment examination will be conducted in the computer-based test mode.

By Yuvraj Akula Published Date - 16 July 2024, 09:11 PM

Hyderabad: Despite aspirants seeking postponement of the District Selection Committee (DSC), the Congress government is gearing up to hold the examination from Thursday.

The DSC, an examination for recruitment of teacher vacancies, will begin with a test for school assistant (social studies and physical science) posts in Telugu medium in the morning session, followed by test for physical education teacher position in Hindi, English, Urdu, Kannada, and Telugu mediums in the afternoon session.

Similarly, the exam for secondary grade teacher position is scheduled for July 19 in both morning and afternoon sessions. The exam will conclude with a test for school assistant (physical education) and language pandit (Hindi) position on August 5.

For the first time, the teacher recruitment examination will be conducted in the computer-based test mode. The School Education department has accordingly arranged over 50 centres in the State. As many as 2,79,956 applications have been received for recruitment of 11,062 teacher vacancies via the DSC.

The teacher job aspirants have been demanding the DSC deferment due to lack of preparation time as a series of recruitment examinations – hostel welfare officer, divisional accounts officer, TG TET and CTET were conducted in the month of June. They also cite the vast syllabus for the DSC for seeking postponement of the examination.

Further, Group – II services recruitment has been scheduled for August 7 and 8, which is just a day after the DSC exam conclusion. As majority of teacher job aspirants’ also eye for the Group – II services, the aspirants questioned the rationale behind holding the Group – II examination with just one day gap after the DSC. With their pleas for exam postponement falling on deaf ears, some aspirants burnt their hall tickets, expressing their resentment against the government.

Post Applications

School assistant 1,61,746

Secondary Grade Teacher 88,007

Language Pandit 18,211

Physical Education Teacher 11,992

Total 2,79,956

– Entry from 7.30 am and 12.30 pm for morning and afternoon sessions respectively for capturing biometric attendance

– No entry after 8.45 am and 1.45 pm for morning and afternoon session respectively

– Candidates will not be allowed to leave exam until exam completion time

– Candidates advised not apply any material like Mehandi, ink etc., on hands

– Aspirants allowed to carry black/blue pen, hall ticket and valid photo identity card only