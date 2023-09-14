Telangana stands at top in India in medical education: Harish Rao

Opposition parties were not in a position to welcome the good deeds of the government and were playing the role of a villain creating hurdles in the inauguration of Palamuru project. The project bigger than Kaleshwaram provides relief from drought to Palamuru people, Harish Rao said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:55 PM, Thu - 14 September 23

Khammam: Telangana stands at the top in the country with 22 MBBS seats per one lakh population, Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao said here on Thursday, pointing out that measures taken by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had made medical education accessible to students from poor financial backgrounds. Even as LKG education became expensive, the tuition fee for MBBS was only Rs.10, 000, he said.

He along with Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar inaugurated the Government Medical College in Khammam and laid the foundation stone for a Government Nursing College at Maddulapalli in Khammam Rural mandal.

Speaking to the media later, Harish Rao expressed pleasure at the Governor’s approval to merge the TSRTC with the government and extended wishes to RTC workers. It was a gift given by Chandrashekhar Rao to 43,373 RTC workers fulfilling their long pending desire.

Those ruled erstwhile AP conspired to shut down the RTC but the BRS government made RTC workers government employees. The TSRTC bill pending for many days was finally approved proving that dharma wins, he said.

He noted that the people in Telangana considered Chandrashekhar Rao as their family man and that they were not in a mood to accept Congress. BRS would win the Assembly once again as people want the BRS to come to power once again.

Congress, which failed to build projects and thought about the public’s welfare in its 50 years rule, was now making tall promises though it could not implement them in Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Rajasthan ruled by it, the Minister said.

Sitarama project works were in the final stage and by the next monsoon, Godavari waters would be supplied to crops whether there was water in Krishna or not. The Chief Minister has a special love for Khammam people and they should bless the BRS in coming elections, Harish Rao said.

He also inaugurated the newly constructed Mamata Medical College silver jubilee block and took part in the 85th birthday celebrations of former MLA and founder of the college, Puvvada Nageswara Rao.

