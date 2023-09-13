CM KCR a genuine Hindu, says Harish Rao

Apart from taking up the renovation of the Kondagattu Temple with an outlay of Rs.600 crore, the State government had also increased the salaries of archakas.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:00 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is offering prayers at Lord Rama Temple at Potlapally in Siddipet district on Wednesday

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was a genuine Hindu, with his efforts to develop temples in the State proving this.

Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation for renovation of the Sita Ramachandra Swamy Temple at Potlapally near Husnabad on Wednesday, Harish Rao said the works initiated by the Chief Minister were a perfect example for this, pointing out that the State government had carried out the renovation of Yadadri Temple by spending Rs.1,200 crore.

Apart from taking up the renovation of the Kondagattu Temple with an outlay of Rs.600 crore, the State government had also increased the salaries of archakas. It would take up renovation of the Potlapally temple with a budget of Rs.40 lakh, he said, adding that Rs 50 lakh would be granted for the gopuram of the Lord Shiva Temple also at Potlapally.